Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 277,532 Shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,596,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 277,532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.90% of Great Western Bancorp worth $32,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,194,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,827,000 after purchasing an additional 261,787 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,963,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,447,000 after purchasing an additional 171,234 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 2,441,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,531,000 after purchasing an additional 209,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,993,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,253,000 after purchasing an additional 146,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $36.65.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 107.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

GWB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.