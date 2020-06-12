Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 309.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $31,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $180.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1,001.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

