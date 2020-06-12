Brokerages Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to post earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19. Apple posted earnings of $2.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $12.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.76 to $12.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.25 to $16.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.21.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $335.90 on Friday. Apple has a 1 year low of $190.30 and a 1 year high of $354.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.63. The firm has a market cap of $1,529.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

