T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) to post $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $119.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $139.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,860,339,000 after purchasing an additional 365,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,028,000 after acquiring an additional 422,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,510,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,805,000 after acquiring an additional 186,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,226,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,201,000 after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.