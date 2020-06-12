Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report released on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

NYSE:UBA opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $598.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

