EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $224.60 Million

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce $224.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.10 million and the lowest is $194.10 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $387.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $983.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $928.20 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $980.40 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.90 million.

NPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $999.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.67. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $73.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

