Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Trading Down 22.5%

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) fell 22.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.31, 4,317,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 783% from the average session volume of 488,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFW. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.25 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$0.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

