ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at

ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded ACCOR S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ACCOR S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut ACCOR S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ACCOR S A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. ACCOR S A/S has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

