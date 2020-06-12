AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVEVF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Panmure Gordon raised AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVEVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.27. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $68.57.

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

