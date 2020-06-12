RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Director Mckenna Michelle Sells 1,400 Shares

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2020

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Director Mckenna Michelle sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.96, for a total transaction of $384,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mckenna Michelle also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 18th, Mckenna Michelle sold 1,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $270,200.00.

RNG stock opened at $257.17 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $292.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.30.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 6.1% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 83,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $823,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in RingCentral by 26.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in RingCentral by 352.4% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $288,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

