TD Securities Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target to $49.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 57.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ANCUF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.