Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.75% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 650.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $98,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Coughlin purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $222,380. 58.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SVB Leerink lowered Rubius Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $553.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.35. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $16.16.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

