Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $41.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

