Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 46,377 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,377 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.18% of Kennametal worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 99,791 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 210,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,487,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 260,034.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 743,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 743,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $210,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 9,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $218,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $730,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.37. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $38.73.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.23 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

