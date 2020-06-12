Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 367.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $91.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.77. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $122.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.