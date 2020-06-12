Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 11,347 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 79.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

GGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,367,843. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

