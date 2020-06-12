Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5,961.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.6% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.19.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,806. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.01%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

