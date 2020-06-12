Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 100 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $4,071,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 8,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total transaction of $1,975,521.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,932.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,379,743 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $239.80 on Friday. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $248.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.24 and a 200 day moving average of $214.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.25.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.