Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 143.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 329,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 194,146 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 48.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,307.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 229,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 70.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

NYSE:WLK opened at $51.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.76. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc acquired 160,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,779,200.00. Also, EVP Roger L. Kearns acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,155.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 620,000 shares of company stock worth $21,542,900. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

