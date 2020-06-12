Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2020

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.20% of IGM Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGMS. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $743,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,090,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.28. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $74.13.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Biosciences Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also: What is operating income?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

