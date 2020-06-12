Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 1,467,650.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,353 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Macerich were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,151,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after buying an additional 1,829,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,883,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 332,269 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 520,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,999,000 after purchasing an additional 315,042 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 299,171 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $16.96 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other Macerich news, EVP Doug J. Healey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,927.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 156,948 shares of company stock worth $1,111,715 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Macerich Co has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Macerich had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.83%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 11.30%.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

