Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 94,900 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coherus Biosciences were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,178,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,851 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,381,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,897,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,486,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,774,000 after acquiring an additional 702,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Coherus Biosciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,124,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 666,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,821,000.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $77,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,428 shares of company stock valued at $187,969. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $16.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 190.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

