Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $2.85 Million Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2020

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 70,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,120,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 53,577 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 256.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 188,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $420.68 million, a P/E ratio of -208.72 and a beta of 1.45. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

