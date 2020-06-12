Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $270,000 in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $93.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

