Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 1,074.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,238 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Davita were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Davita by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Davita by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Davita by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Davita by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Davita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $90.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average of $77.25.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 7.85%. Davita’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of Davita stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $47,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,734 shares of company stock worth $1,034,435. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

