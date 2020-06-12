Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Assurant worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 2,036.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. ValuEngine cut Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

AIZ opened at $104.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.27. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

