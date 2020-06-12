Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108,672 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Sealed Air worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 357.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SEE shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. Sealed Air Corp has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 179.75% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Also, Director Neil Lustig acquired 2,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.