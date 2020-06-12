Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,100 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 181,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $14,351,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $11,393,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $16,332,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram acquired 1,750 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $69,002.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,580. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.47.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.81%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.