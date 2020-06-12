BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 998,618 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BCE shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.04.

BCE opened at $44.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.38. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.5883 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.15%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

