Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 473,636 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 11.0% during the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 6,010,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,816,000 after purchasing an additional 596,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 1,493.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 464,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,335,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,473,000 after purchasing an additional 408,136 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,473,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,993 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BVN opened at $9.24 on Friday. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BVN shares. TheStreet downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

