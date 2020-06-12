Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,415 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,636,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,725,000 after buying an additional 6,654,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,574,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,848,000 after buying an additional 3,201,704 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,998,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,456,000 after buying an additional 2,874,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,919,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,337,000 after buying an additional 2,279,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,006,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.