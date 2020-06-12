Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 3,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Docusign from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Docusign from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Docusign from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.18.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,903,926.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 828,221 shares of company stock worth $72,246,583 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Docusign stock opened at $148.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $154.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.