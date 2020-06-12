Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 89,100 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 89,100 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth approximately $800,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 76.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,979,000 after acquiring an additional 121,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,761.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $150,537.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

