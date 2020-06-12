Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.64 Million Stake in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of China Biologic Products worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in China Biologic Products by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,886,000 after buying an additional 72,376 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in China Biologic Products by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in China Biologic Products by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 889,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,530,000 after purchasing an additional 48,291 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in China Biologic Products by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in China Biologic Products by 423.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

CBPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CBPO opened at $107.68 on Friday. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc has a one year low of $89.61 and a one year high of $119.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.82.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $162.59 million for the quarter. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

