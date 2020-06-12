Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.67 Million Holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in WABCO were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,216,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,614 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $296,519,000 after acquiring an additional 696,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WABCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,548,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of WABCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,946,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,156,000 after acquiring an additional 270,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of WABCO stock opened at $136.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.99. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.20 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

