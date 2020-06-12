Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 809,044 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 809,044 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBA opened at $24.26 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

