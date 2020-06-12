Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RE. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 859,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,875,000 after buying an additional 574,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $116,685,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,484,000 after buying an additional 340,598 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,657,000 after buying an additional 298,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $75,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $33,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $2,075,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 289,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,141,324.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $211.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.16. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RE. ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.50.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

