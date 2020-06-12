Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,931 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEM opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.38. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $69.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.33 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.18%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

