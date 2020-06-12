Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Total were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Total by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

TOT stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.66. Total SA has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.89.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Total SA will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $93,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,488,175 shares of company stock worth $12,668,985 over the last ninety days.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

