Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,381 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTE. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 74.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 311,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 133,201 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,224,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 620,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,969 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,887 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 795.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 634,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 563,295 shares during the period.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Brooke N. Wade acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 84,432,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,419,400.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,257,970 shares of company stock valued at $288,753 in the last three months.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mackie cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $0.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.65.

GTE stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.20 million.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

