Toronto Dominion Bank Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 307,500 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Just Energy Group worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,774,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,426,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 52,867 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Just Energy Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Just Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price (down from $1.50) on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.49.

JE stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.61 million, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.40. Just Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.

