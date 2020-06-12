SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2,047.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 750.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SILV opened at $8.26 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $10.80 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $7.75 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.