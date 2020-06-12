Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2020

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 103.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Relx were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,319 shares in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RELX opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82. Relx PLC has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

