Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 156.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the first quarter worth $60,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Itau Unibanco by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itau Unibanco stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $10.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.0026 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITUB shares. UBS Group raised Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

