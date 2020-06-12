Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $61,000 in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

TPL opened at $644.99 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a fifty-two week low of $295.05 and a fifty-two week high of $838.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a current ratio of 13.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $556.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $631.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.98.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $0.21. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $511.71 per share, with a total value of $211,847.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 978 shares of company stock valued at $488,345 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

