Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Stake Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter worth about $1,837,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Bank Ozk by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank Ozk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 233,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bank Ozk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank Ozk by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,669,000 after buying an additional 1,055,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05. Bank Ozk has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.73 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

