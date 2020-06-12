Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) by 96.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 346,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,123,062 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Baytex Energy were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Baytex Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Baytex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Baytex Energy by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Baytex Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,071,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Baytex Energy by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 162,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 29,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTE opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $335.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 3.15. Baytex Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.21.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

