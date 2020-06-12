Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in New Gold were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 43,627,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,657 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $2,961,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,954,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,253 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,675,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,659 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,058,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.50 on Friday. New Gold Inc has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NGD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of New Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $0.75 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $0.55 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.38.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

