Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,540 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 294,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDP. ValuEngine lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.56.

Shares of BLDP opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $14.64.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

