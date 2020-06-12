Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,863 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 23.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,071 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 59.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 17,459 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLR shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Continental Resources from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Continental Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

In other Continental Resources news, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 7,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 11,265 shares of company stock worth $139,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 3.42. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $43.57.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.18%. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

